16-city fall tour also features John Luke Robertson, Anthem Lights, Chris McClarney of Jesus Culture, Steven Malcolm and Hollyn—Ticket pre-sale begins June 16, on sale June 19, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Best-selling author, speaker and role model, Sadie Robertson, announced her 16-city Live Original Tour via Facebook Live at her 20th birthday party last night. The tour launches October 19, 2017 in Huntsville, Ala. and encourages tens of thousands of young adults “to live uniquely and be the person God made you to be.”

The tour features Sadie’s older brother, author and speaker John Luke Robertson; the innovative, high-energy harmony of Anthem Lights; worship sound of Jesus Culture’s Chris McClarney, Christian rapper and hard-hitting hip hop artist Steven Malcolm; and the unstoppable American Idol alum artist Hollyn. Ticket pre-sale begins June 16 and public on sale is June 19, 2017.

Emerging from her family’s A&E‘s Duck Dynasty fame as a teenager, Sadie is transitioning into her 20s with poise, purpose and passion as an entrepreneur with her own lines of clothing, jewelry, home goods and school supplies. Sadie catapulted even more into the public spotlight as a contestant and first-runner up on ABC‘s Dancing With The Stars Season 19, as well as becoming a best-selling author of two books, a cameo actress on the blockbuster Christian movie God’s Not Dead 2; and a public speaker on Christian music’s No. 1 tour – Winter Jam Tour Spectacular.

“I could not be more excited for this Live Original Tour,” says Sadie. “I am really digging deeper to make a heart connection between myself and the fans that come out to the show. The whole team is praying, dreaming, and creating together what the night will look like. With that being said it is going to be a very intentional show that I don’t think people are going to want to miss. It is going to be a life changer. So, everyone come out and enjoy this experience with us!”

