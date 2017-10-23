Featuring all-star lineup including for KING & COUNTRY, Matthew West, Natalie Grant, Bethel Music, Zach Williams & Social Club Misfits— The popular tour launches ninth year as “most entertaining and affordable Christian music experience for the whole family”

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—An all-star lineup of some of Christian music’s biggest names will take the stage when The Roadshow (buy tickets) embarks on its ninth year in February 2018. GRAMMY-winning duo for KING & COUNTRY, along with GRAMMY nominees Matthew West, Natalie Grant and Zach Williams are just some of the chart-topping artists slated to perform this year. As a special treat, popular Dove Award-winning worship ministry Bethel Music will kick off each event, and Miami hip-hop duo Social Club Misfits round out the stylistically diverse mix of music that will appeal to the entire family.

The Roadshow launches Feb. 16, 2018, in Charlottesville, Va., and will hit 23 major market across the U.S. including Tulsa, Albuquerque, Phoenix, Portland, Seattle, Reno, Salt Lake City, Colorado Springs and Houston, to name a few. The tour will run through February and March, before wrapping up in Dallas on March 25, 2017.

Over the past nine years, The Roadshow has grown to become more than just a concert tour. Each year, thousands of families come together in arenas across the country for an affordable night of fun and excitement for all ages. Part of The Roadshow’s mission is to make it easier for families to create lasting memories together. A $10 general admission ticket price at the door helps make that possible (a few markets may have alternate pricing and/or reserved seating options). Starting today, advance VIP ticket packages are also available—the ROADSHOW UPGRADE ticket and the ROADSHOW EXPERIENCE ticket. These special ticket packages include early entry for premium seat selection, private pre-show artist appearances, exclusive VIP merchandise items and more.

The Roadshow is presented by Compassion International, a Christian child development organization that works to release children from poverty in Jesus’ name. Founded in 1952, Compassion revolutionized the fight against global poverty by working exclusively with the Church to lift children out of spiritual, economic, social and physical poverty. Compassion partners with more than 6,800 churches in 25 countries to deliver its holistic child development program to over 1.8 million babies, children and young adults. It is the only child sponsorship program to be validated through independent, empirical research. For more information, visit www.compassion.com.

