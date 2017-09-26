Different, the new full-length album from Micah Tyler, is coming on the heels of a fast year for Tyler with the No. 1 radio hit “Never Been A Moment” topping multiple Christian radio formats and a GMA Dove Award New Artist of the Year nod. Heralding the major release was the Texas-based singer, songwriter’s six-track EP. Different will mark his first full-length record.

“Writing this record brought to the surface a lot of insecurities I’ve dealt with my entire life. Not feeling good enough. Psalm 139, David’s praise of being uniquely created felt more like a punishment to me,” Tyler says.“I want my life to look ‘different’ because of the difference Jesus has made. I’m ultimately learning to embrace who God has called and created me to be: Micah.”

A regular on the road, Tyler plays 200+ dates a year with mainstays such as MercyMe and more. He will join Big Daddy Weave and We Are Messengers for the west coast-focused Set Free Tour. For the latest touring information visit MicahTyler.com.

