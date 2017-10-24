NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Word Worship artist Meredith Andrews is releasing her new full-length Christmas album, Receive Our King, this Friday, October 27. Produced by her husband, Jacob Sooter, the album includes new versions of “Behold The Savior,” “He Has Come For Us (God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen)” and “The Gospel Changes Everything,” which were originally released on Andrews’ 2013 Behold The Savior EP (buy). Andrews created a project full of well-known traditional Christmas songs along with several new original tunes including the upcoming single, “Come Thou Long Expected Jesus,” and special personal moments with the album’s conclusion with “Away In A Manager / The Gospel Changes Everything” featuring her son, Maverick Sooter.

“Every year I look forward to when it’s time to listen to Christmas music,” shares Meredith Andrews. “I have several ‘go-to’ albums, the ones that immediately take me back to my Christmases as a little girl as well as the ones that are just fun, meaningful, or nostalgic. When it came time to make my own Christmas album, I wanted to capture the beauty and wonder of Jesus coming to earth as a baby to rescue the world and to create a project that would deepen the listener’s experience of Christmas. I am so excited to release Receive Our King for the coming Advent season, and pray that everyone who hears these songs will be drawn in to remember, reflect, and respond to the birth of our Savior that truly was the turning point in history.”

This multi-Dove award winner released her fourth album, Deeper (buy), in February 2016, which produced the single, “Soar,” reaching the Top 20 at NCA. Andrews also partnered with co-founder of Saddleback Church and best-selling author Kay Warren in a video series titled Meredith Andrews + Kay Warren: Deeper. The five-video series includes: Deeper Ministry, Deeper Worship, Deeper Family, Deeper Brokenness and Deeper Living and can be viewed by CLICKING HERE. Andrews celebrated last Christmas season by appearing on The Todd Starnes Christmas Show on FoxNews.com. Visit her website for the her upcoming touring schedule during the holiday season on the Tenth Avenue North Decade The Halls Tour.

Receive Our King track listing:

Come Thou Long Expected Jesus

Glory In The Highest

Behold The Savior

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Labor Of Love

He Has Come For Us (God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen)

Sweet Little Jesus Boy

Receive Our King (feat. Mike Weaver—buy single)

It Came Upon A Midnight Clear (Holy Holy)

Away In A Manager / The Gospel Changes Everything (feat. Maverick Sooter)