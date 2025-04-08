Okay, hear me out. What if I told you the most unexpected Star Wars reunion of the year isn’t happening in a galaxy far, far away—but instead, in the most powerful story ever told?

Angel Studios’ new animated feature King of Kings hits theaters April 11, and while it’s an awe-inspiring, heartfelt retelling of the life of Jesus through the eyes of Charles Dickens and his son, there’s something else buzzing beneath the surface—something that had this Star Wars fan doing double takes all throughout the cast list.

They didn’t just cast a few familiar voices. They assembled a Force-level roster.

Let’s start with Oscar Isaac, who voices Jesus. Yes, that Oscar Isaac—Poe Dameron from the sequel trilogy. From Resistance pilot to Prince of Peace? Now that’s range.

Next up, Mark Hamill—a.k.a. Luke Skywalker himself—voicing King Herod. Seeing Hamill go from Jedi Master to twisted monarch? I mean, come on. This is legit must-see casting.

Forest Whitaker, who brought Saw Gerrera to life in Rogue One (and The Clone Wars, Rebels, and Andor), steps in as Peter. A bold, passionate disciple played by a bold, passionate rebel? That’s perfect alignment.

Then there’s James Arnold Taylor, the voice of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Plo Koon in The Clone Wars, not to mention Lt. Bek from the Rise of the Resistance ride. In King of Kings, he pulls major duty voicing Melchior, Matthew, Thomas, Philip, and young Jesus. A true Jedi of the voice acting world.

Want more? Jim Cummings—yes, the legendary voice behind Hondo Ohnaka in Star Wars (and also Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, because why not?)—voices Pharisee Hillel, Dismas, and James the Greater. Only someone like Cummings can go from space pirate to Pharisee to cuddly bear with no pause.

And finally, Dee Bradley Baker—the man who is the Clone Troopers, Captain Rex, and even little Nubs from Young Jedi Adventures—voicing… a cat. Honestly? I’d pay just to hear that.

So yeah—King of Kings isn’t just a powerful, family-friendly take on the life of Jesus. It’s a stealth Star Warscelebration. And it totally works.

That’s the magic of this film. It’s reverent and innovative. Heartfelt and high-concept. Rooted in scripture and infused with imagination. And with Dickens as our storyteller, it’s all framed through the lens of a father trying to share the story of Jesus with his child—making it feel both epic and deeply personal.

But the connections between King of Kings and Star Wars run even deeper than the cast list. George Lucas, the creator of Star Wars, has openly acknowledged the influence of religious texts, including the Bible, on his work. He once stated, “I put the Force into the movie in order to try to awaken a certain kind of spirituality in young people—more a belief in God than a belief in any particular religious system.” ​

The parallels are striking: Anakin Skywalker’s virgin birth mirrors that of Jesus, both being conceived without a human father. Themes of prophecy, sacrifice, redemption, and the classic struggle between good and evil are central to both narratives. Lucas’s intention was to create a modern myth that resonates with timeless spiritual truths.​

Whether you’re coming for the spiritual journey, the timeless story, or (let’s be honest) the Star Wars voices, King of Kings delivers.

It’s the kind of movie that reminds us: the greatest story ever told still has the power to surprise us… even if the cast feels like they just stepped off a moisture farm in Tatooine.

May the force be with you….

And also with you…

For more information and to secure free kids’ tickets, visit angel.com/kingofkings.