Jeremy Camp set to release his new album, The Answer, October 6, 2017–Camp’s Fall headlining tour, The Answer Tour, tickets now available

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Multiple award winning and GRAMMY®-nominee artist Jeremy Camp will be releasing his new studio album, The Answer (buy), this fall on October 6, 2017 (Capitol CMG). Supporting his new album, Camp will be headlining The Answer Tour with special guest Royce Lovett beginning on October 1, 2017 in Albuquerque, NM. The complete list of tour dates are found at JeremyCamp.com.

“I can’t wait for everyone to hear these songs,” shares Camp about the new album and tour. “After all these years, it’s amazing how the well to draw from never runs dry, when we rely on Him. The Lord continues to give deeper and deeper songs that speak to different seasons of life. With this new album, we’re doing some things we’ve never done before. I’m releasing five songs with five different music videos for each song, before the album even comes out. And I’m definitely ready to play these songs live. On The Answer Tour we’ll be playing new songs of course but also bringing back some very early ones. It’s a very exciting season.

Camp’s debut radio single, “Word of Life,” from the forthcoming album is currently at radio and already charting in the Top 20 on the National Christian Audience chart. This single follows Camp’s stellar 15-year career. According to Billboard, he has the most No. 1 songs among solo artists on Billboard‘s Christian Airplay chart, and all three of the singles from his 2015 album, I Will Follow (buy), went No. 1.