Jeremy Camp, Matthew West, Rend Collective with special guest Koryn Hawthorne to unite for Summer Lights Tour helmed by Compassion International—Detroit, Chicago, Kansas City, Baltimore & more on July routing

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Compassion International’s Summer Lights Tour (buy tickets) will find Jeremy Camp, Matthew West, Rend Collective with special guest Koryn Hawthorne trekking the east coast throughout the month of July. Inviting fans to escape the ordinary, this marks the second year for the popular tour to visit a mix of venues including amphitheaters and churches in markets such as Detroit, Chicago, Kansas City, Baltimore and more. Tickets available nationwide at www.SummerLightsTour.com.

Noted by Billboard as the top solo artist with the most No. 1 songs (Christian Airplay chart), GRAMMY®-nominated singer, songwriter and storyteller Jeremy Camp released The Answer (buy) in 2017. 4X GRAMMY® nominee Matthew West just celebrated his most recent chart-topper “Broken Things” from his latest album All In (buy). Irish hailing Rend Collective’s latest, Good News (buy), earned the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Christian Chart while claiming No. 1 on UK’s Official Christian & Gospel Albums Chart. Koryn Hawthorne’s origins are found in The Voice, but the 20 year-old recently signed to RCA Inspiration and already has a No. 1 hot gospel song with “Won’t He Do It” (buy single).

