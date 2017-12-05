NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Integrity Music welcomes industry leader Greg Bays as Vice President of Commercial Partnerships and Marketing, overseeing the label’s U.S.-based sales, streaming and marketing initiatives.

In this role, Bays reports to President Jonathan Brown, working from Integrity’s Nashville office in coordination with its U.K.-based team and Integrity’s parent organization, the nonprofit church resource provider, David C Cook. Bays comes to Integrity with extensive sales and marketing experience, most recently having served as Executive Vice President of Sales and Distribution for Capitol Christian Music Group… | READ full story at TodaysChristianMusic.com