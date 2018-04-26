Anita Faye’s musical journey began at an early age as she discovered her own musical voice. Encouraged by the nurturing environment of a God-fearing mother and grandmother, Anita was always supported in developing her musical talent—whether it was singing to stuffed animals or at her local home church. Now an accomplished singer-songwriter, over time Anita Faye has grown from performing to an audience of bedroom souvenirs to being invited on some of the world’s sought after stages.

She first caught the attention of national and international audiences after the release of her first gospel album, R U Willing (2005), which garnered critical acclaim and was a finalist for Best Gospel Album at the International Indie Music Awards (IMA). Anita Faye later made musical history by being the first vocalist to perform the African American classic “Lift Every Voice And Sing” live at a Major League Baseball (MLB) game at Boston’s Fenway Park. Receiving motivation from her faith in Christ, Anita Faye cites Mark 9:23 as she says, “I desire to inspire others to believe—or believe again—through my music.”

Continuing to gain extensive experience, Anita Faye has since performed all over the world including the 53rd National Delta Sigma Theta Convention, the country of Trinidad and Tobago, the Monterey Gospel Festival, Sherry Gordy’s Take The Stage Showcase in Las Vegas and numerous other churches and charitable causes. Anita Faye’s music has been featured in both the gospel and contemporary Christian radio formats States-side and in Europe.

Claiming musical inspiration from the likes of jazz icon Ella Fitzgerald and gospel great Mahalia Jackson, we stopped to learn more about Anita Faye as she has just released her most current single, “Cast My Cares” (buy single). “All things are possible to the one who believes.” —Mark 9:23

CCM Magazine: What inspired you to write “Cast My Cares?”

Anita Faye: It’s really my testimony. There was a point in my life where I was trying to carry everything on my own, personal stuff, professional stuff and the stress of it all. And I simply got to the point of burn-out. That was not God’s will for my life. And I really had to get to a point of understanding that Jesus taught us to cast our cares upon Him because He cares for us. In fact, the Bible tells us that we should not lean to our own understanding but in all our ways acknowledge Him. It does make a difference when we learn to let go and trust God.

