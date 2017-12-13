One morning I told my 13-year-old son there was a new box of his favorite cinnamon cereal in the pantry. He said, “No there’s not. I already looked, and we’re out of cereal.” “Silly teenager,” I wanted to say. “Why wouldn’t you trust your dad?”

Two thousand years ago, the priest Zechariah entered the temple and saw the angel Gabriel. Zechariah was struck with fear, but when the angel prophesied that his wife Elizabeth would bear a son, Zechariah doubted. Silly Zechariah. Because he doubted, the angel temporarily took away Zechariah’s power to speak.

I think of my son and the cereal, and I can relate to the angel Gabriel and the frustration that rises when someone you love doesn’t believe you. But when I think of Zechariah’s doubt, I can relate to my son.

I believe the Gospel, but sometimes I still worry about the future. Silly Randall. Why wouldn’t you trust your Savior?

“Blessed be the Lord God of Israel / For he has visited and redeemed his people / And has raised up a horn of salvation for us / In the house of his servant David / As he spoke from the mouth of his holy prophets from of old.” —Luke 1:68-70 (and lyrics from “Zechariah’s Prophecy,” Sing The Bible Family Christmas—buy)

RELATED CONTENT:

GIVE! | Check out the 2017 Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide