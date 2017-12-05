Luke 2:10 (and lyrics from Sing The Bible Family Christmas—buy): “And the angel said to them, ‘Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people.’”

On that silent night in Bethlehem, when the angels burst through the sky, their first words were, “Do not be afraid.”

The unsuspecting shepherds held power over the animals and the plants, and even each other, but those angels wielded power beyond comprehension. The shepherds’ fear could have distracted them from the angels’ important message.

Do not be afraid, they said. We have good news.

Christmas is a joyful celebration, but the season can also bring anxiety and tension for a myriad of reasons. This year, my whole extended family is coming to Nashville, and on Christmas Day we may have 23 Goodgame’s under one roof!

In the past, I know that stress of the Christmas season has sometimes distracted me from resting and dwelling on the earth shattering, heaven-rending, galaxy-saving news about Jesus. This year, when I get anxious or fearful, I will remember the angels.

Fear not, they said. And they knew what they were talking about. Their “news” was so good that God’s people would never need to fear, ever again.

