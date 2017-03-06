Releasing March 24, 2017 American Idol finalist Colton Dixon will debut his latest full-length studio effort Identity (buy).

Announced by Billboard.com, Identity will blend Dixon’s traditional alternative-rock sound with pop elements, including upbeat danceable tracks. Divided into three sections, the album finds songs relating to mind, body and spirit, with each divided by an instrumental, cinematic interlude.

“I deal with some topics that might be hard to hear,” shared Dixon. “I want fans to feel motivated and encouraged, but I want these songs to challenge them and make them think about their own lives.”

Kicking off the project on a high note, the first single off the album “All That Matters” hit Top 10 at Hot AC while the music video premiered exclusively on People.com. Making headlines last year, People.com also featured Dixon’s marriage to Annie Coggeshall, while Dixon returned to American Idol for the series finale.