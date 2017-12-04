Nashville, TN—Black River Christian’s VP of National Promotion Brian Thiele announces Ali Matkosky as the new Director of National Promotion and Strategy as reported by CMB.

“I had the privilege of working with Ali for four years before I came to Black River, and I can honestly say that she is one of the best Promotion people in this industry,” says Thiele. “We are excited for her to bring her expertise, personality, and passion to Black River Christian!”

Most recently, Matkosky served at Word Entertainment as their Director of National Promotion. Prior to her four years at Word, she spent two years at Provident Label Group. Matkosky is an alumnus of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.

“I’m excited to be a part of the growing Black River family,” Matkosky says. “I look forward to working with incredibly talented artists alongside an amazing team.”

Matkosky joins Black River Christian and its artist roster including Hannah Kerr and Josh Wilson. Prior to Christian radio's switch to Christmas music, Hannah Kerr's current hit single "Warrior" reached No. 17 on the Christian AC Indicator chart and No. 23 on both the Christian AC Monitored and Christian Airplay charts. Additionally, Kerr co-wrote Matt Maher's current Top 10 and climbing single "Your Love Defends Me." Her new Christmas EP Emmanuel is digitally and physically available now. Wrapping up 2017 with a few An Acoustic Christmas with Josh Wilson tour dates, Wilson is writing and recording for his forthcoming debut album on Black River Christian.