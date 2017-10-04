Premiering Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at 9:00 pm EST/8:00 pm CST on TBN, Jaci Velasquez hosts Remember The Music: Friends Forever, with special guests Amy Grant and friends. Tune in to watch and hear Amy share never-been-told-before stories from her storied and ongoing career in Christian music. Please watch the official trailer on this page by clicking the “play” button above.

Featuring artists from 2015’s CCM United: We Will Stand special reunion, Remember The Music aspires to offer multiple future episodes with favorite artists like Steven Curtis Chapman, Newsboys, Sandi Patty, Michael W. Smith, Petra and many more—stay tuned! Remember The Music also airs for the benefit of the Gospel Music Trust Fund which exists to provide financial assistance, in the event of an emergency or major catastrophe, terminal or severe illness, to individuals who have derived a substantial portion of their income from the field of Gospel music. You can also support Gospel Music Trust Fund by purchasing We Will Stand products below: