Due to popular demand, “The Heart of Man” is returning to cinemas for a one-night encore event via Fathom Events on Tuesday, October 17th at 7 p.m. local time. Click the play button above to watch the trailer on this page. The film performed #3 at the box office the day of its first showing (Sept. 14) with the #2 highest per-screen average.

The video above is the brand new trailer featuring the new single “Reckless Love” from Bethel Music (sung by Cory Asbury). The song is featured in the new cut that will premiere on October 17th.