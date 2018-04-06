Today, Planetshakers releases this live video for “There Is No One Like You” from their brand new EP Heaven On Earth, Part 1 (buy). The video and EP were both recently filmed and recorded at their regional conferences in Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. The projects capture the heart and dynamic praise of Planetshakers Band along with tens of thousands of worshippers.

Additionally, their video for “Above All Names” from Heaven On Earth, Part 1 also releases today. You can watch this video embedded below. Stay tuned to CCMmagazine.com for ongoing updates from Planetshakers. Please visit Planetshakers ONLINE and on social media on TWITTER, YOUTUBE, INSTAGRAM and FACEBOOK.

RELATED CONTENT

READ | Planetshakers launch new music with CCM Magazine READ | Planetshakers – ‘Heaven On Earth, Part 1’ album review WATCH | Planetshakers – ‘Above All Names’ (live video) READ | The Potters House & Planetshakers – ‘We Are One’ READ | Planetshakers – ‘Overflow’ album review