CHICAGO, Ill.—Julianna Zobrist, wife of Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist, performed a stirring rendition of the National Anthem at the NLCS Game #4 at Wrigley Field ahead of the Cubs win over the L.A. Dodgers on Wednesday in Chicago. See @JuliannaZobrist Instagram National Anthem game highlights by CLICKING HERE.

Part stand by your man, part I am woman hear me roar, the Midwest farm girl turned pop star and mother of three, Julianna has built a successful music career, supports her husband and works to empower women.

Since her recent Shatterproof record release, Julianna has performed at numerous events and venues around the nation, including a special guest appearance at Wrigley Field during Game 4 of the World Series where she sang a stirring rendition of “God Bless America” (click “play” above to watch on this page). She has been featured by top media across the globe including Forbes, Huffington Post, CBS, FOX News & Sports Illustrated, among others. Her husband Ben has featured Julianna’s single “Alive” (buy single) as his main “walk-up” song in past MLB seasons with the history making Chicago Cubs & now “walks up” to her recent recorded version of “Benny & The Jets.”

When she’s not on tour, speaking, singing, recording music, cheering on her husband at Wrigley Field or spending time with family, Zobrist empowers women through her Shatterproof message and shares her husband’s passion for being a testament and witness to others. From marriage to relationships, baseball, music and faith, this power couple is affecting the lives of others in an unprecedented way.

Julianna recently completed her 2017 tour circuit speaking and performing music from Shatterproof. For more information, please visit www.JuliannaZobrist.com.