Out & About – December 1, 2017

Andy Argyrakis

NOTE: To see large images, select them from the slider above—for captions, select page numbers below (large images above do not correspond with page jumps—full slideshow included on last page of article).

1. Mark Lowry, Andrew Greer and guests | The film series and podcast Dinner Conversations with Mark Lowry and Andrew Greer is officially up and running with all the details at Dinner-Conversations.com, but in the meantime, here’s a sneak preview behind the scenes from the set. Pictured from left to right: Nicole C. Mullen, Greer, Patsy Clairmont, Celeste Winstead, Point Of Grace, Lowry, Tori and Russ Taff and Buddy Greene. (Photos: Kelly Jobe)

Mark Lowry, Andrew Greer, Dinner Conversations, CCM Magazine - image

click to subscribe

Dinner Conversations, Mark Lowry, Andrew Greer, CCM Magazine - image

click to see Bonus Pics at CCMmagazine.com

CLICK HERE FOR RETA WATKINS CAPTION (Slideshow on Page 6)

1 2 3 4 5 6

Check out more great articles Click hereView our sponsored ads

About The Author

Andy Argyrakis
Contributing Editor

Andy Argyrakis is a Chicago-based entertainment writer/photographer who appears in the Chicago Tribune, Illinois Entertainer, Daily Journal, Concert Livewire, Hear/Say Magazine and Image Chicago (to name a few). Additional photo credits include Fuse TV, Live Nation, Nikon, Pollstar, Celebrity Access, Paste Magazine, MTV.com and Vibe.com. He’s also the author/narrator of "Access Matthews" (an audio CD tracing the career of Dave Matthews Band) and spends considerable time on tour, including outings with Arlo Guthrie, The Guess Who, Madina Lake (on Linkin Park’s Projekt Revolution) and Gospel Music Channel’s "Gospel Dream" (where he served as season one judge).

Leave a Reply