Michael W. Smith – Gallery (Mar. 20, 2018)

Andy Argyrakis

NOTE: To see all large images (12 in total), please select them from the slider and arrows above.

Very few artists have managed to release two albums back-to-back, but Michael W. Smith joined the elite likes of Bruce Springsteen and Guns N’ Roses when he dropped the upbeat pop studio project A Million Lights (buy), followed by the anthem-filled praise and worship collection Surrounded (buy) a mere week apart in February. Scan on for a look at the latter’s entirely live recording session, keep on going for his latest promotional shoot and also revisit MWS’ recent induction into the West Virginia Music Hall Of Fame! —Andy Argyrakis for CCM Magazine

> Editorial note: Scroll down page to watch Smith perform “Surrounded” on Good Morning America. Photos: Live recording & promotionals courtesy of Michael W. Smith, HOF award by Mike Keller and HOF performance by Rafael Barker

Michael W. Smith, CCM Magazine - image

Michael W. Smith, CCM Magazine - image

