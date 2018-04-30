MercyMe – Gallery (Apr. 30, 2018)

Andy Argyrakis

The members of MercyMe make the red carpet and media rounds at the premiere of their major motion picture I Can Only Imagine. The dramatic film is of course titled after the song of the same name that’s the best-selling single in the entire history of Christian music! —Andy Argyrakis for CCM Magazine

> Photos: Sandoval Design (1-3), Getty Images for Roadside Attractions (4-5) and Kurt Heinecke (6-9)

Andy Argyrakis is a Chicago-based entertainment writer/photographer who appears in the Chicago Tribune, Illinois Entertainer, Daily Journal, Concert Livewire, Hear/Say Magazine and Image Chicago (to name a few). Additional photo credits include Fuse TV, Live Nation, Nikon, Pollstar, Celebrity Access, Paste Magazine, MTV.com and Vibe.com. He’s also the author/narrator of "Access Matthews" (an audio CD tracing the career of Dave Matthews Band) and spends considerable time on tour, including outings with Arlo Guthrie, The Guess Who, Madina Lake (on Linkin Park’s Projekt Revolution) and Gospel Music Channel’s "Gospel Dream" (where he served as season one judge).

