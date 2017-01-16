With just a quick glance into Zach Williams’ story, many might scan over the details of this church kid-turned bad boy and think, “We’ve read this kind-of saga before.” But before you think you know all about Mr. Williams, think again.

His path from growing up in a good, Christian home to rising star-athlete saw an interesting turning point when his college roommate brought a guitar with him to school that semester. Later, Williams would take that guitar—and a brand new song—down an all-new and unpredictable pathway.

Truth is, we’re all still just getting to know Zach Williams. As soon as we were all getting acquainted with “Chain Breaker” on the radio—quite often, it seemed—we were hearing news of a GRAMMY nomination, a new album, and tour dates planned with Big Daddy Weave.

Funny how the pathways of Williams’ life have weaved in and out and crossed back together. A career-ending injury perpetuating the drugs and drinking—which opened up more time for learning his roommate’s guitar—to leading his first local church worship service covering Big Daddy Weave’s “Redeemed.” We have a feeling it’s going to be a very big year for Zach Williams, that we can predict.

CCM Magazine: Okay, here’s what we know… You’ve had a brand new and massive radio single, an instant GRAMMY-nod, and now surprise release of your debut LP—all toward the end of 2016 and within the matter of a few months—can you sum up for us what this season has been like for you?

Zach Williams: It has been a whirlwind. I think it would be for anyone, the way everything has happened. To be honest, I was totally content leading worship at my church. Then the opportunity to come to Nashville to write some music was presented to me. It was something I’d always dreamed of doing, I was just thankful for the opportunity.

