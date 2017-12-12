Mark Schultz, CCM Magazine - image

As part of CCM Magazine‘s special Christmas content and the Dec. 1, 2017 edition—The Conversations Issue—host Andrew Greer is back and on-location for another Features On Film this time with singer-songwriter Mark Schultz. As the Schultz family celebrates another Christmas (now with three young children!), they reflect on the reasons for the Season, and the inspiration behind Schultz’s “Different Kind Of Christmas” (buy single). Please watch the video interview on this page by clicking the “play” button above.

