Be it a heavenly host, a serenading angel, or the booming voice of our great God, most of us have some idea of what Heaven sounds like. Ethereal, cerebral, lofty, on high…above all, an awe-inspiring soundtrack that we’ll hear one day.

A melody beyond our understanding or conceptualization. A song that we must wait for.

Or, not?

Perhaps the sound of Heaven is more visceral? Perhaps the echoes of that heavenly host emanating from on high are actually reverberating all around us right here and right now?

Perhaps the choir of the angels is the laughter of a child, the sentiments of a loved one?

