MercyMe – ‘Lifer’ album review
FairTrade Services

Matthew West, Building 429

"Even If"

Matt Conner

The pop hooks have been there from the start. These pop flavors have not. Ever since MercyMe first hit the radio waves, the GRAMMY-nominated band has been associated with penning strong, hooky content. Their latest album, Lifer (buy), is steeped in current Top 40 sounds, meaning it seems like the band’s been cranking up Bruno Mars, Maroon 5 and Fitz And The Tantrums in recent months.

From a title track that mirrors “Moves Like Jagger” to the piano groove of “Grace Got You” to the gospel-funk of “Happy Dance,” Lifer is a diverse pop album finely tuned to modern favorites with some more traditional MercyMe-like tracks sprinkled throughout (“Even If” and “We Win”). Depending on your musical leanings, you’ll either be pleased with the new sonic turns or turned off, but there’s enough here on either side to stay interested and inspired.

Matt Conner
Matt Conner is a writer/editor who has interviewed approximately 2,000 musicians, authors, directors, actors and other artists. He’s the Managing Editor for PledgeMusic, a former editor with Vox Media, and writes regularly for numerous print- and web-based publications, including Under the Radar, Relevant and the Indianapolis Star.