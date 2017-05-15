Mandisa, CCM Magazine - image
Mandisa – ‘Out Of The Dark’ album review
4 Overall Score

Label:

Capitol CMG

For Fans Of:

Blanca, Jamie Grace, Natalie Grant

We Like:

“Bleed The Same” featuring TobyMac & Kirk Franklin

Mandisa – ‘Out Of The Dark’ album review

Andy Argyrakis
Mandisa, CCM Magazine - image

click to buy

On her fifth overall album, Mandisa opens up somewhat unconventionally with a string of voicemail messages from loved ones sending prayers and insisting that they’ll refuse to let her go during a season of struggle. That’s because in the four years since her last project, the powerhouse vocalist who first found fame on American Idol battled a bout with depression after one of her dearest friends’ succumbed to cancer. She focused on food, took a break from church and basically became isolated at home, but as this emotional album that bursts with vibrant pop and R&B-infused beats so boldly affirms, she’s shaping up to be the ultimate “Comeback Kid.” While not all of her previous prayers were answered, she’s clearly overjoyed with her brother finding the Lord (“Dear John Praise Report,” “Good News”), which coupled with support from so many family members and friends, helped Mandisa get back on track with her faith, health and music ministry that’s most certainly “Back To Life” as the closing track so gorgeously proclaims.

> SAMPLE ALBUM on AmazonMP3.com

Check out more great articles Click hereView our sponsored ads

About The Author

Andy Argyrakis
Contributing Editor

Andy Argyrakis is a Chicago-based entertainment writer/photographer who appears in the Chicago Tribune, Illinois Entertainer, Daily Journal, Concert Livewire, Hear/Say Magazine and Image Chicago (to name a few). Additional photo credits include Fuse TV, Live Nation, Nikon, Pollstar, Celebrity Access, Paste Magazine, MTV.com and Vibe.com. He’s also the author/narrator of "Access Matthews" (an audio CD tracing the career of Dave Matthews Band) and spends considerable time on tour, including outings with Arlo Guthrie, The Guess Who, Madina Lake (on Linkin Park’s Projekt Revolution) and Gospel Music Channel’s "Gospel Dream" (where he served as season one judge).

Leave a Reply