Mandisa – ‘Out Of The Dark’ album review

On her fifth overall album, Mandisa opens up somewhat unconventionally with a string of voicemail messages from loved ones sending prayers and insisting that they’ll refuse to let her go during a season of struggle. That’s because in the four years since her last project, the powerhouse vocalist who first found fame on American Idol battled a bout with depression after one of her dearest friends’ succumbed to cancer. She focused on food, took a break from church and basically became isolated at home, but as this emotional album that bursts with vibrant pop and R&B-infused beats so boldly affirms, she’s shaping up to be the ultimate “Comeback Kid.” While not all of her previous prayers were answered, she’s clearly overjoyed with her brother finding the Lord (“Dear John Praise Report,” “Good News”), which coupled with support from so many family members and friends, helped Mandisa get back on track with her faith, health and music ministry that’s most certainly “Back To Life” as the closing track so gorgeously proclaims.

