GAWVI – ‘We Belong’ album review

Anchored by the incredible talents of Lecrae (and bolstered by Tedashii, KB and Andy Mineo), Reach Records has become a home for music that drives pop culture. GAWVI is the latest artistic feather in Reach’s musical cap, a hip hop producer turned dance-pop artist whose sonic chops are second to none. Two EPs in 2016 showed off the savvy synth-based tunes to come on We Belong (buy), but nothing could prepare for the killer hooks of songs like “Rock N Roll” and “Closer.” The former would make The Weeknd jealous and the latter somehow straddles the line of inspirational worship and pulsing dance number. GAWVI’s strong solo artistic turn is another win for Reach and an enjoyable listen for all of us.

