Elevation Worship – ‘There Is A Cloud’ album review

In its most anticipated release to date, Elevation Worship from Charlotte, NC’s Elevation Church provides a whopping seventeen tracks with There Is A Cloud (buy—fourteen full songs, plus three alternative takes on “Do It Again,” “Yours (Glory And Praise),” and “Fullness”) that takes the listener on a full musical journey from the contemplative (“Here In The Presence”), to the anthemic (“Do It Again”), to full-on party mode (“Uncontainable Love”). In fact, the album’s sequencing is spectacular and is presented exactly how an excellent, experiential worship album should be. It’s obvious this outfit pays great attention to detail, on down to the execution of each performance. We all know by now that live recordings are “air brushed” before hitting the shelves, but the vocal abilities herein are second-to-none and the musicianship is spot on. Declarations of praise to our King abound in this memorable project—by far There Is A Cloud is a needed staple in your worship collection.

