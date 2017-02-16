Could Kentucky schools be required to have a Bible course?

Could Kentucky schools be required to have a Bible course?

FRANKFORT, Kentucky – A pair of proposals relating to Bible history are advancing to the state Senate in Kentucky. The bills would require Kentucky’s public schools to offer a course about Bible history and require students to pass a civics test prior to graduating.

Senate Bills 138 and 159 were overwhelming approved by the Senate Education Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill 159 would require students to pass a civics test before graduating, the same test given to immigrants before being granted U.S. citizenship.

Senate Bill 138 would require public schools to offer an elective social studies course on the Bible, and would be required to feature both the New and Old Testaments.

Democratic Senator Robin Webb said that Bible study is an important element in understanding the history of the United States. The ACLU and Kentucky Council of Churches both oppose the bill, citing that it hurts religious freedom.