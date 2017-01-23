Two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Tauren Wells releases the second single from his current EP Undefeated (buy), “Hills And Valleys,” and CCM Magazine is honored to bring the video to you exclusively! To watch the official video produced by Matt Lawrence on this page, please click the “play” button above.

Wells says that the inspiration from the song came from the notion, “When you’re on the mountaintops of life, learn to bow low—and when you’re in the valleys of life, learn to stand tall.” Written in collaboration with Chuck Butler and Jonathan Smith, Wells says he hopes the song encourages listeners to remember, “We’re standing in God’s grace, and His grace is enough—He’s the God of the hills and the valleys.”