Jordan Feliz – ‘The River (Deluxe)’ album review
Andy Argyrakis

Jordan Feliz, CCM Magazine - imageThose who previously picked up the standard edition of Jordan Feliz’s 2016 long player The River already know what all the buzz is about. But for those who’ve yet to come in contact with the troubadour’s soulful dance-pop smorgasbord, this expanded edition of the compelling collection is an absolute must. In addition to all the key tracks from the original collection (including the chart-topping title track, plus other #1’s “Beloved” and “Never Too Far Gone”), the relative newcomer adds five bonus tracks (mainly in remix format). An EDM facelift on the latter and a gritty live recording of “Best Of Me” are standouts from this eclectic batch, which is once again centered around Feliz’s relatable, faith-affirming songwriting and instantly contagious sounds.

