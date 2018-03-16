Jordan Feliz, CCM Magazine - image
Jordan Feliz – ‘Future’ album review
Centricity Music

OneRepublic, Maroon 5, Tauren Wells

"Witness"

Andy Argyrakis

Soulful pop singer-songwriter Jordan Feliz’s second full-length album, Future (buy), is so contagious, it sounds instantly familiar during its very first spin. Part of that has to do with his knack for crafting some seriously catchy hooks, though the other portion is probably due to mirroring so much from the Top 40 over the last few years. It’s easy to spot signs of OneRepublic, Maroon 5, Pharrell Williams, Imagine Dragons, Bruno Mars, Sam Smith, Tauren Wells and the like, though there’s just enough of Feliz’s own flavor to allow him to effectively convey uplifting, faith-affirming themes over beats that simply cannot be shaken.

Andy Argyrakis
Andy Argyrakis is a Chicago-based entertainment writer/photographer

