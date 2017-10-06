Jonathan Cain, CCM Magazine - image
Jonathan Cain – ‘Unsung Noel’ album review
Identity Records

Michael W. Smith, Journey, Howard Jones

“This Is The Heart Of Christmas”

Andy Argyrakis
Longtime Journey keyboard player and songwriter Jonathan Cain first made his debut in Christian music last year releasing What God Wants To Hear (buy), but with a break in the relentlessly touring band’s schedule, he’s diving right back into its Christmas-themed follow-up Unsung Noel (buy). Written and arranged on the road but recorded at his own Addiction Sound Studios in Nashville, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer puts a piano-centered, worshipful and sometimes cinematic spin on the holidays. Throughout it all, Cain strikes just the right balance between originals, obscurities and seasonal standards, giving Journey, AOR and contemporary Christian music fans an eloquent refresher about the true reason for the season.

Andy Argyrakis
