Gretchen Keskeys – 'Pure Hope' album review
In the tradition of a timeless inspirational vocalist, coupled with shades of contemporary country and straight up contemporary Christian music, Gretchen Keskeys may be giving Sandi Patty a run for her retirement money with this impressive sophomore release. In addition to the gorgeous and often times comforting sounds produced by Eric Copeland and mixed by GRAMMY winner Ronnie Brookshire (Patty, CeCe Winans, Michael W. Smith), Pure Hope (buy) may very well be a perfect title. Not only does that message permeate the entire project, potentially encouraging listeners going through practically any personal storm, but it also continues to chronicle the growth surrounding this actress turned news writer, wife, mother and now singer/songwriter’s ability to overcome the clutches of anxiety and depression on the strength of a steadfast faith.

