Bryan Popin – ‘I Got Out’ album review

Nicknamed “Little Boy Wonder” by Stevie Wonder himself (we can’t wait to hear the backstory on that one), it’s no surprise Bryan Popin has been in and around music his entire life. A phenom-pianist from the age of five, Popin has dedicated his talent, music, and life’s work to the ministry and service of the Lord, resulting in multiple recordings and regular appearances on TBN, BET (Tye Tribbet’s Joyful Noise), congregations of Bishop T.D. Jakes, Fist Baptist Orlando, and has written songs with the likes of Richard Marx, Danny Gokey, and Chaka Khan among many other high profile highlights. For I Got Out (buy), this rip-roaring set of gospel greats are as energetic as they are meaningful, especially to Popin, who birthed the project out of a season of personal turmoil. To round it all out, Popin’s production mixes-in tasty horn lines, modern vocal flairs (think T-Pain), and also features Tamela Mann and Mr. Talkbox via guest appearances.

