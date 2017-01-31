I really hate to come like this, barreling in like a “Debbie Downer” (pun intended), but I’m officially flipping the switch on Saturday Night Live. You should, too.

For me, favorite sketches such as “More Cowbell,” “Celebrity Jeopardy,” and “Choppin’ Broccoli” will always be fun and fond memories, but, it’s not like I’m ripping off a Band-Aid, here. Honestly, it’s been several years since I can really claim to be a devoted fan. This, mostly evidenced by the fact that I would be fast asleep before the opening monologue was over.

While, in the past, the show set the bar for television sketch comedy and even seemed to naturally permeate hallway chatter on a weekly basis, but let’s be real, these days the entire production—cast, guest hosts, musical talent, the writing—they’re all sub-par at best. Being able to giggly interact with a couple of friends on Sunday or Monday morning about, “Hey, did you see that one sketch on Saturday Night Live last night?!” may have marked a coming-of-age moment for some teens or early-twenty year-olds at one time, now that conversation takes an awkward tone as the chirping of crickets only seems to grow louder.

But this ban is more than just “growing up” and experiencing a change in tastes. True, SNL has always prided itself in exploiting the lighter side of current cultural, social, and political topics, but its recent blatant one-sided agenda-driven brand of “comedy” has a much different tone than the heydays of Eddie Murphy, Dan Aykroyd, Jim Belushi, Chevy Chase, Adam Sandler, Victoria Jackson, Jon Lovitz, and Will Ferrell (some of my all-time favorites).

As if most of the current politically charged content wasn’t enough to make us gag, after seeing Alec Baldwin‘s Donald Trump impression week after week, much like Garth Algar, I truly want to “hurl.” No matter where your political preferences go, you’ve got to admit that this is not Baldwin’s best work—by a long shot. Last week, one of SNL’s writers, Katie Rich, infused our social feeds with the same banter aimed at a 10 year-old Barron Trump, resulting in her indefinite suspension from the show. Not that I really needed one, but this was the last straw for me. And while I don’t always agree with President Trump, I do believe Saturday Night Live is “a failing show.”

So let me encourage you—your social status or ability to confidently talk with your friends won’t suffer, in fact, you’ll be much better off. Trust me, there are PLENTY of other places to get “Fake News” (Norm Macdonald) on television these days! “As if” (Wayne Campbell) anyone really needs that.

Blessings,

