Los Angeles, CA (April, 2018) — After releasing God’s Not Dead: A Light In Darkness – Songs From And Inspired By the Motion Picture, Dream is proud to release Abigail Duhon’s music video for her song “Rebound.” The video was directed by Spencer Kane. The beautiful cinematic widespread shots mixed with Abigail’s performance and clips from God’s Not Dead: A Light In Darkness makes for a great piece of art. The video debuted on the God’s Not Dead Facebook earlier this week.
God’s Not Dead: A Light In Darkness – Songs From And Inspired By the Motion Picture features unreleased music from some of the best and brightest artists on DREAM, the unreleased material from Matthew Parker, We Are Leo, Landry Cantrell, Joel Vaughn, The Rock Music, Abigail Duhon, New Hope Oahu, Mass Anthem, and Long Hollow Wave. The album is available at all digital retailers and can be found here
Track listing:
- Joel Vaughn – Alive In Us
- Mass Anthem – Nothing To Lose
- Abigail Duhon – Rebound
- Matthew Parker – Miracles
- Long Hollow Wave – Light The Sky
- We Are Leo – Light Up My World (feat. David Josiah)
- Landry Cantrell – Collide
- Matthew Parker – Till The End Of Time
- New Hope Oahu – Yours Forever
- The Rock Music – Burn For You
For more information and continued updates about Duhon please visit online her on her Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.