Los Angeles, CA (April, 2018) — After releasing God’s Not Dead: A Light In Darkness – Songs From And Inspired By the Motion Picture, Dream is proud to release Abigail Duhon’s music video for her song “Rebound.” The video was directed by Spencer Kane. The beautiful cinematic widespread shots mixed with Abigail’s performance and clips from God’s Not Dead: A Light In Darkness makes for a great piece of art. The video debuted on the God’s Not Dead Facebook earlier this week.

God’s Not Dead: A Light In Darkness – Songs From And Inspired By the Motion Picture features unreleased music from some of the best and brightest artists on DREAM, the unreleased material from Matthew Parker, We Are Leo, Landry Cantrell, Joel Vaughn, The Rock Music, Abigail Duhon, New Hope Oahu, Mass Anthem, and Long Hollow Wave. The album is available at all digital retailers and can be found here