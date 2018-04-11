God's Not Dead, A Light In Darkness, CCM Magazine - image

Los Angeles, CA (April, 2018) — After releasing God’s Not Dead: A Light In Darkness – Songs From And Inspired By the Motion Picture, Dream is proud to release Abigail Duhon’s music video for her song “Rebound.”  The video was directed by Spencer Kane.  The beautiful cinematic widespread shots mixed with Abigail’s performance and clips from God’s Not Dead: A Light In Darkness makes for a great piece of art.  The video debuted on the God’s Not Dead Facebook earlier this week.

God’s Not Dead: A Light In Darkness – Songs From And Inspired By the Motion Picture features unreleased music from some of the best and brightest artists on DREAM, the unreleased material from Matthew Parker, We Are Leo, Landry Cantrell, Joel Vaughn, The Rock Music, Abigail Duhon, New Hope Oahu, Mass Anthem, and Long Hollow Wave.  The album is available at all digital retailers and can be found here

Track listing:

  1. Joel Vaughn – Alive In Us
  2. Mass Anthem – Nothing To Lose
  3. Abigail Duhon – Rebound
  4. Matthew Parker – Miracles
  5. Long Hollow Wave – Light The Sky
  6. We Are Leo – Light Up My World (feat. David Josiah)
  7. Landry Cantrell – Collide
  8. Matthew Parker – Till The End Of Time
  9. New Hope Oahu – Yours Forever
  10. The Rock Music – Burn For You
The album is in connection to the nationwide release of the the film GOD’S NOT DEAD: A LIGHT IN DARKNESS—featuring a star-studded cast, including David A.R. White, John Corbett, Ted McGinley, Shane Harper, Jennifer Taylor, Benjamin Onyango, with special appearances by Dr. Cissy Houston and Tatum O’Neal.  Now available in theaters nationwide, GOD’S NOT DEAD: A LIGHT IN DARKNESS is a powerful reminder that in all circumstances, we are called to be a light for Jesus to a world in desperate need of hope.  Purchase tickets here.  Follow the official God’s Not Dead: A Light In Darkness Devotional here.

For more information and continued updates about Duhon please visit online her on her Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

