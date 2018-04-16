Justin Bieber continues to use his social media influence to profess his faith in God—albeit in seemingly random, little nuggets peppered amid his world travels and high profile happenings. Like this post, a mashup of several snippets of Bieber singing Cory Asbury‘s smash worship hit, “Reckless Love.” To watch on this page, please click the “play” button above.

Is he working out vocal parts for an upcoming performance? Worship or gospel recording? Or, perhaps, the “Biebs” is simply praising God like so many of us do during a routine commute? Regardless, we love it when anyone lives out Psalm 105:2, Sing to Him, sing praise to Him; tell of His wonderful acts, especially when it’s someone who sounds this good just driving around town. Keep making a joyful noise, Justin!