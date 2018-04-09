Check out this exclusive performance of “The River” from Jordan Feliz‘s first Centricity Music LP, The River (buy). Feliz performed this as part of his recent sit-down with CCM Magazine to record his Features On Film episode with host Andrew Greer. You can watch that episode, along with other recent content by checking out the RELATED CONTENT listing below. Also, don’t forget to pick up his new album, Future (buy).

