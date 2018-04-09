Check out this exclusive performance of “The River” from Jordan Feliz‘s first Centricity Music LP, The River (buy). Feliz performed this as part of his recent sit-down with CCM Magazine to record his Features On Film episode with host Andrew Greer. You can watch that episode, along with other recent content by checking out the RELATED CONTENT listing below. Also, don’t forget to pick up his new album, Future (buy).

Jordan Feliz, CCM Magazine - image

click to buy

Jordan Feliz, CCM Magazine - image

click to buy

RELATED CONTENT:
WATCH | Jordan Feliz | Features On Film
READ | Jordan Feliz – From Fear to ‘Future’
WATCH | Jordan Feliz – ‘Count That High’ (lyric video)
WATCH | Jordan Feliz reveals new album cover (CCM Magazine exclusive)

Check out more great articles Click hereView our sponsored ads

About The Author

Staff

Notice: The information in the post above may have been formatted to suit this website, but is not necessarily material originally created by, or is exclusive to CCM Magazine. CCM Magazine is a part of the Salem Media Group, America’s leading radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher targeting Christian audiences.

Leave a Reply