Add an upbeat song to your summer playlist, full of joy and inspiration—enjoy this latest single by Greg Sykes from his album Reverse (buy). To watch lyric video on this page, click the “play” button above!
Life is full of new beginnings: birth, marriage, new believer, baptism, first day of school, graduation, new job, new home, newly single, freedom from addiction, a new outlook on a persistent challenge. Everyone needs affirmation and encouragement entering a new season of life.
This is just the beginning
This is love
This is the journey
Keep running
It’s a brand-new day
Reach out and grab it
You’ve been raised up from the ashes
This is the start of the rest of your life
