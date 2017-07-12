Add an upbeat song to your summer playlist, full of joy and inspiration—enjoy this latest single by Greg Sykes from his album Reverse (buy). To watch lyric video on this page, click the “play” button above!

Life is full of new beginnings: birth, marriage, new believer, baptism, first day of school, graduation, new job, new home, newly single, freedom from addiction, a new outlook on a persistent challenge. Everyone needs affirmation and encouragement entering a new season of life.

This is just the beginning

This is love

This is the journey

Keep running

It’s a brand-new day

Reach out and grab it

You’ve been raised up from the ashes

This is the start of the rest of your life