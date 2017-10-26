Duo Modern Day Cure (Tamar and Aaron Chipp) are excited to announce the release of their new single “Confident” (buy single). You can listen to the track on this page by clicking the “headphones” icon above. Recently relocating from Michigan to Music City U.S.A.—Nashville, TN—the Chipp’s teamed up with I Am They member Matt Hein to write the song, inspired by their life and career transitions. “Confident” is neatly wrapped with production from Bottlerockit Productions’ Jay Speight (NewSong, Todd Smith, Trace Adkins). Stay tuned to CCMmagazine.com for more from Modern Day Cure!

Modern Day Cure, CCM Magazine - image

click to buy

Check out more great articles Click hereView our sponsored ads

About The Author

Staff

Notice: The information in the post above may have been formatted to suit this website, but is not necessarily material originally created by, or is exclusive to CCM Magazine. CCM Magazine is a part of the Salem Media Group, America’s leading radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher targeting Christian audiences.

Leave a Reply