Duo Modern Day Cure (Tamar and Aaron Chipp) are excited to announce the release of their new single “Confident” (buy single). You can listen to the track on this page by clicking the “headphones” icon above. Recently relocating from Michigan to Music City U.S.A.—Nashville, TN—the Chipp’s teamed up with I Am They member Matt Hein to write the song, inspired by their life and career transitions. “Confident” is neatly wrapped with production from Bottlerockit Productions’ Jay Speight (NewSong, Todd Smith, Trace Adkins). Stay tuned to CCMmagazine.com for more from Modern Day Cure!