Fresh off of the release of the very first published memoir from any member of Journey, keyboardist-songwriter Jonathan Cain—in sunny Orlando, FL—Skype-calls a much more crisp Nashville, TN and the CCM Magazine offices to talk with Managing Editor Kevin Sparkman about Don’t Stop Believin’: The Man, the Band, and the Song that Inspired Generations (Zondervan Trade; May 1, 2018—buy). Watch the interview on this page by clicking the “play” button above.

“I wrote ‘Faithfully’ in thirty minutes,” shares Cain, who admits that the Spirit of God has been a constant presence in his life. He is quick to point out, however, that Don’t Stop Believin’ isn’t a history of Journey, “Journey has been a part of my life for thirty-seven years [but, Don’t Stop Believin’] is my story, it’s my take on what I’ve seen—I feel like I’m reconnected with God, and when you’re living in a grateful place you kind-of want to shout it to the world.”

Sparkman asks Cain about the deadly school fire that he escaped before he was the age of ten—killing 92 of his classmates—and how he could encourage others also going through loss and struggle after enduring a tragic, life-altering event. The editor also asks the longtime Journey member about releasing his first solo album in 1976—well before the age of micro studios and the internet—and engage in discussion about living for Christ when given the responsibility of a world-stage. We also learn that some of Journey’s biggest hits were inspired by the Bible—which ones? …watch the interview on this page by clicking the “play” button above.