As Alisa Turner is set to release her sophomore effort with Integrity Music, Miracle Or Not (May 11, 2018—buy), the singer-songwriter sits down to explain the story behind what will be a memorable track on the album: “Only My Jesus,” in collaboration with former All Sons & Daughters member Leslie Jordan. Please watch the video on this page by clicking “play” above. (Pictured above, L-R: Jordan, Michael Farren, Turner)

Also, you can pre-order/buy Turner’s Miracle Or Not by clicking the cover image below. And please stay here to stream the song in its entirety by selecting the embedded video also located below:

Alisa Turner, CCM Magazine - image

click to buy

 

About The Author

Staff

