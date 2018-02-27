Rev. Billy Graham – Gallery (Feb. 27, 2018)

At 99-years-old, Rev. Billy Graham may have finally said “goodbye,” but he leaves behind a lifetime of staging massive crusades in stadiums, plus offering advice to every president from Dwight Eisenhower to Barack Obama. Flashback to his final tour through Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium in 2004 where CCM Magazine was on hand (albeit with the limitations of still-developing digital camera technology and a relatively new photographer), along with a massive crowd that easily rivaled a mega-concert or any Kansas City Chiefs game!

