Out & About – November 1, 2017

1. Aretha Franklin | Aretha Franklin may have just announced she’s scaling back her concert schedule in favor of a semi-retirement, but the “Queen Of Soul” was still at the top of her game during this Ravinia Festival show outside Chicago, which included a stirring performance of “Old Landmark” off “Amazing Grace” (the best-selling live gospel album of all-time). (Photos: Andy Argyrakis)

