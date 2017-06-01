Out & About – June 1, 2017

1. Shirley Caesar & Donnie McClurkin

Gospel great Donnie McClurkin presents an award to honoree Dr. Shirley Caesar on stage at the GMA Honors in Nashville. (Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Gospel Music Association)

