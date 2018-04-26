MARi with Newsboys – Gallery (Apr. 26, 2018)

MARi

After this week’s announcement that MARi has joined forces with CCM Magazine as official correspondent of Fun, Fashion & FABULOUS (READ full story), she hit the ground running and scored this sweet get together with Michael Tait and Newsboys at a recent Newsboys United (buy tickets) tour date at the University Of Delaware. You can still catch Newsboys United on their unprecedented tour featuring Peter Furler, Phil Joel, and Zealand, click the image below for tickets. Also, stay tuned to CCMmagazine.com for MARi’s full interview with Newsboys from man Michael Tait.

