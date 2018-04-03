For All Seasons – Gallery (Apr. 3, 2018)

Andy Argyrakis

California worship band For All Seasons put a fresh twist on promoting the recently released EP Clarity (buy) with listening parties for its biggest supporters. In addition to playing studio versions of a few new tracks and performing others live, the group gave insight into the album and also made sure to leave enough time to do some playful meeting and greeting. —Andy Argyrakis for CCM Magazine

