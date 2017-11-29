‘Dinner Conversations’ – Exclusive Pics (Dec. 1, 2017)

Andy Argyrakis

1. Mark Lowry, Andrew Greer and guests | The film series and podcast Dinner Conversations with Mark Lowry and Andrew Greer is officially up and running with all the details at Dinner-Conversations.com, but in the meantime, here’s a sneak preview behind the scenes from the set. Pictured from left to right: Nicole C. Mullen, Greer, Patsy Clairmont, Celeste Winstead, Point Of Grace, Lowry, Tori and Russ Taff and Buddy Greene.

Bonus photos include Lowry, Mullen, Clairmont and Greer, along with Lowry, Chonda Pierce, Ken Davis and Greer, plus Lowry in selfie mode with Doris Bratcher of Word Entertainment (left) and Dove Award-winning songwriter Kenna West (right). (Photos: Kelly Jobe)

About The Author

Andy Argyrakis
Contributing Editor

Andy Argyrakis is a Chicago-based entertainment writer/photographer who appears in the Chicago Tribune, Illinois Entertainer, Daily Journal, Concert Livewire, Hear/Say Magazine and Image Chicago (to name a few). Additional photo credits include Fuse TV, Live Nation, Nikon, Pollstar, Celebrity Access, Paste Magazine, MTV.com and Vibe.com. He’s also the author/narrator of "Access Matthews" (an audio CD tracing the career of Dave Matthews Band) and spends considerable time on tour, including outings with Arlo Guthrie, The Guess Who, Madina Lake (on Linkin Park’s Projekt Revolution) and Gospel Music Channel’s "Gospel Dream" (where he served as season one judge).

