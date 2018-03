Casting Crowns – Gallery (Mar. 27, 2018)

With arms and instruments raised, Casting Crowns shuffles up contemporary pop favorites and praise when the latest leg of The Very Next Thing Tour swings through the Ted Constant Convocation Center at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. —Andy Argyrakis for CCM Magazine

> Photos: Annette Holloway