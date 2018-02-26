As Newsboys launch their nationwide Newsboys United tour this weekend, CCM Magazine sits down with longtime members Peter Furler, Phil Joel and the ‘boys as they join the ranks one more time for this unprecedented endeavor.

Why this tour, why now?

How much (or, how little) coaxing was needed to finally bring everyone together?

What’s the heart behind being “united”—and is there a deeper, bigger meaning?

What will spin-off from this collaboration?

There was much to discuss and for Michael Tait, Duncan Phillips, Jeff Frankenstein, Jody Davis, Furler, and Joel—amid an energy of oneness and high spirits—there had a lot to say. Enjoy this complete conversation with an even more complete Newsboys—to watch on this page, click the “play” button above!